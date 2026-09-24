Homeland Heritage Park Hosting Moonlit Legends Cryptids Expo

Polk County Parks and Rec –
Enter a world where legends come to life! Come learn and experience the lore associated with local and national myths and legendary creatures-all under the moonlight amongst the beautiful grounds of Homeland Heritage Park.
Enjoy monster-themed activities, meet local vendors, and wander through immersive realms themed after mythical beings.
6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Homeland Heritage Park
249 Church Ave., Homeland 33847
Event highlights include:
Family-friendly fun | Games and activities | Crafts
*Costume contest at 7:30 p.m. (family-friendly costumes only)
Don’t miss a night of mysterious fun!
For more information call (863) 534-6911.