Homeland Heritage Park Hosting Moonlit Legends Cryptids Expo

Polk County Parks and Rec –

Enter a world where legends come to life! Come learn and experience the lore associated with local and national myths and legendary creatures-all under the moonlight amongst the beautiful grounds of Homeland Heritage Park.

Enjoy monster-themed activities, meet local vendors, and wander through immersive realms themed after mythical beings.

6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Homeland Heritage Park

249 Church Ave., Homeland 33847

Event highlights include:

Family-friendly fun | Games and activities | Crafts

*Costume contest at 7:30 p.m. (family-friendly costumes only)

Don’t miss a night of mysterious fun!

For more information call (863) 534-6911.