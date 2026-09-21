Town of Lake Hamilton Hosting Halloween Trunk or Treat October 30

Town of Lake Hamilton – HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT!

Get ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, costumes, activities, food, and family fun! 🍬🍭

October 30, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton, FL

Trunk or Treat

Hay Ride

Costume Contest — Ages 15 & Under

Halloween Movie Binge

Touch-a-Truck — Police Vehicles

Prizes, Activities, Food & FUN!

Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and get ready for a night full of spooky fun!

Bring the whole family and join the Town of Lake Hamilton & Lake Hamilton Police Department for a Halloween celebration you won’t want to miss!