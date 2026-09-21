Town of Lake Hamilton Hosting Halloween Trunk or Treat October 30

Town of Lake Hamilton – HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT!
Get ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, costumes, activities, food, and family fun! 🍬🍭
October 30, 2026
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton, FL
Trunk or Treat
Hay Ride
Costume Contest — Ages 15 & Under
Halloween Movie Binge
Touch-a-Truck — Police Vehicles
Prizes, Activities, Food & FUN!
Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and get ready for a night full of spooky fun!
Bring the whole family and join the Town of Lake Hamilton & Lake Hamilton Police Department for a Halloween celebration you won’t want to miss!