Allison
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Promotional poster for Indian Lake Estates Golf & Country Club with golfer swinging, tropical flowers, and $20 for 18 holes (cart taxes not included).

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Town of Lake Hamilton Hosting Halloween Trunk or Treat October 30

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Town of Lake Hamilton – HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT!

Get ready for a spooktacular evening of candy, costumes, activities, food, and family fun! 🍬🍭

October 30, 2026
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
100 Smith Ave., Lake Hamilton, FL

Trunk or Treat
Hay Ride
Costume Contest — Ages 15 & Under
Halloween Movie Binge
Touch-a-Truck — Police Vehicles
Prizes, Activities, Food & FUN!

Come dressed in your favorite Halloween costume and get ready for a night full of spooky fun!

Bring the whole family and join the Town of Lake Hamilton & Lake Hamilton Police Department for a Halloween celebration you won’t want to miss!

Halloween trunk-or-treat poster: car with pumpkin top, list of festivities and date/time, prizes and activities announced by Town of Lake Hamilton and police department.
Source Town of Lake Hamilton
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Allison
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