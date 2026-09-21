Webber International University Hosting Trunk or Treat October 30

Lake Wales, Babson Park & surrounding communities, you’re invited!

Join us for a fun-filled Trunk or Treat at Webber International University on Friday, October 30th!

Bring the kids, wear your costumes, and enjoy an evening of candy, decorated trunks, and community fun! We would love to see our local families come out and celebrate with us!

Location: Webber International University parking area. Webber is located at 1201 N Scenic Hwy

Babson Park, FL 33827



When: Friday, October 30, 2026

Come join the fun and help us make this a great community event!

See flyer below for more details.