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Autumn Wishes poster featuring five pets (two dogs and three cats) with fall leaves; promotes Paws and Perches Animal Hospital, serves Lake Wales, FL area, with contact 863-676-6176 and address 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

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Webber International University Hosting Trunk or Treat October 30

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Lake Wales, Babson Park & surrounding communities, you’re invited!

Join us for a fun-filled Trunk or Treat at Webber International University on Friday, October 30th!

Bring the kids, wear your costumes, and enjoy an evening of candy, decorated trunks, and community fun! We would love to see our local families come out and celebrate with us!

Location: Webber International University parking area. Webber is located at 1201 N Scenic Hwy
Babson Park, FL 33827


When: Friday, October 30, 2026

Come join the fun and help us make this a great community event!

See flyer below for more details.

Poster promoting Trunk or Treat: a family-friendly Halloween event with candy, costumes, and community fun by Webber International University and FBLA.
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