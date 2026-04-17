Alumni Airwaves: The Ariya Massoudi Story

As someone who does it all in the sports world, from being a play-by-play broadcaster to a studio host, podcaster, and even a writer, Ariya Massoudi is remarkably well-rounded. However, it was not always this way. Massoudi’s journey began at Florida State University, where his humble beginnings laid the foundation for his career. Growing up as a diehard Florida State fan, returning to cover the very teams he once cheered for has been nothing short of surreal. For Massoudi, it is a full-circle moment. When asked about the experience of being back at Florida State, he said, “I think what has been more special to me is the fact that I grew up such a big fan, and now the opportunities that I have gotten to be a part of these broadcasts.”

Massoudi also reflected on one of his early inspirations, legendary broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, whose voice helped shape his love for the craft. “The color that he applied to every game and the way that he could broadcast and make you feel like you were at the stadium no matter what, listening to his broadcasts from 20 years ago and now being in this position, it’s pretty special.”

Interestingly, Massoudi’s career path could have looked completely different. When he first arrived at Florida State, he intended to pursue medical school. However, a conversation with a friend changed everything. Looking back on how he got his start, Massoudi said, “It really kind of came by accident. I was talking to a buddy of mine who convinced me to go into broadcasting and thought I should be in journalism. I actually came to Florida State thinking I wanted to be in med school, so that changed after a year and a half, and the rest is history.”

Throughout his career, Massoudi has had no shortage of unique opportunities and experiences. One moment, however, stands out above the rest. It came when Florida State held its first sporting event after the tragic shooting at the student union. Massoudi received the call from ESPN to do play-by-play for the Florida State vs. Stetson baseball game alongside Eduardo Pérez, a Florida State graduate and former player. Reflecting on that experience, he said, “I think that’s a moment that I will never forget in my career, just knowing what it meant to this campus, this university, and the Florida State fanbase.”

At the core of Massoudi’s success is his preparation. His approach varies depending on the sport and assignment, but his dedication remains constant. This commitment to his craft has allowed him to thrive across multiple roles in the ever-evolving sports media landscape.

When it comes to preparation, Massoudi understands that no two assignments are the same. His approach shifts depending on the circumstances. Covering Florida State athletics, for example, becomes more intuitive over time. With consistent exposure, he develops a rhythm, becoming familiar with teams, storylines, and key players without needing to constantly relearn new information. However, that comfort changes when he is tasked with covering two unfamiliar teams. In those situations, preparation becomes more intensive and deliberate. In his own words, “I’ll start reading fan websites and people who cover those programs on a daily basis. I’ll try to find articles just so I am up to speed with where they are in their season.”

He emphasized that every aspect of his job requires a different kind of preparation, each with its own unique challenges. Another critical part of his craft is play-by-play broadcasting, which demands time, precision, and constant refinement. For Massoudi, mastering play-by-play is not just about describing the action but enhancing the moment for the audience. “You want to get excited, but you want to match the energy of the moment,” he explained. He added, “Being able to match the pace and cadence of your voice with what’s happening on the field is pretty important.”

That balance between excitement and control is what separates a good broadcaster from a great one. As Massoudi continues to grow in the sports media industry, one thing remains clear: he brings a level of energy, preparation, and passion that reflects both his professional experience and the strong foundation he built at Florida State University.