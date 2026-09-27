PCSO Confirms Four Victims In South Lake Wales “Mud Hole” Shooting

By Carl Fish

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that four people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night near the area commonly known as the “Mud Hole” south of Lake Wales.

The shooting occurred in the area of Alturas-Babson Park Cutoff Road and prompted a large response from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.

Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Sunday morning that the victims are three females and one male.

“We are investigating that – there are 3 females and one male victim. They have non life threatening injuries,” Horstman told Daily Ridge.

Horstman said some of the victims were transported to hospitals by private citizens before deputies arrived at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

The new information confirms early scanner reports heard by Daily Ridge overnight indicating there could be as many as four victims.

Daily Ridge staff also witnessed one patient being transported by medical helicopter from the Warner University football field. Polk County Fire Rescue personnel, PCSO deputies and Warner University security were at the landing zone.

Photo Credit Daily Ridge Staff

During the initial response, scanner traffic indicated the suspected shooter had not been taken into custody. The PCSO helicopter remained over the area and could still be seen and heard circling the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, PCSO has not provided Daily Ridge with information confirming an arrest. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.

Daily Ridge will continue following the investigation and update this story as additional information becomes available.