Multiple People Reportedly Shot Near South Lake Wales “Mud Hole,” One Patient Airlifted

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that prompted a large law enforcement and emergency response late Saturday night into early Sunday morning near the area commonly known as the “Mud Hole” south of Lake Wales.

The incident was reported in the area of Alturas-Babson Park Cutoff Road.

Area in the red is South Lake Wales Mud Hole location

According to scanner reports, multiple people were reportedly injured in the shooting. Early radio traffic indicated there could be as many as four victims. However, as of early Sunday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office had not confirmed the number of people injured.

Daily Ridge staff did confirm that at least one patient was airlifted for medical treatment.

A medical helicopter landed at the Warner University football field, where Polk County Fire Rescue personnel, PCSO deputies and Warner University security were staged. The patient was transported from the landing zone by helicopter.

Scanner traffic also indicated the suspected shooter had not been taken into custody. As of approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the PCSO helicopter remained overhead and could be seen and heard circling the area of the reported shooting.

Daily Ridge reached out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for official information. Due to the early-morning hour and the active nature of the investigation, additional confirmed details were not immediately available.

Residents were advised to avoid the immediate area while deputies continued their investigation.

Daily Ridge will update this article as additional information is confirmed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.