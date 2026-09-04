In Loving Memory of Mr. Phillip N. “Butch” Butler, 88, of Lake Wales

LAKE WALES – It is with bitter-sweet sadness to announce Mr. Phillip N. “Butch” Butler, 88, of Lake Wales and formerly of Okeechobee, FL passed away Thursday, August 20, 2026 in Winter Haven, FL. Butch was born December 6, 1937 in Lyman, Spartanburg County, SC and been a resident of Lake Wales for many years.

He was a retired dynamite specialist with Dixie Crystal Sugar in Clewiston, FL and would always tell people he would be glad to blow up something for them! Butch was also a very avid fisherman and loved spending time on the water at his Butch’s Hideaway home in Lake Wales.

Mr. Butler was a US Air Force Veteran where he served in the Strategic Air Command and stationed in North Africa, England and Homestead, FL during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Winter Haven American Legion – Post #3; Winter Haven VFW; Central Florida Field Trialers, where he was active as owner, breeder, trainer at BD Kennels specializing in German Shorthaired Pointer and Brittany Spaniel breeds. Butch was a member of NSTRA – Florida Region, serving as an officer, region President, GMHT member. In 2025, Butch was honored as a NSTRA Distinguished Member which is given to those extra ordinary men and women whose contributions and achievements significantly helped develop, or continue to improve, the National Shoot to Retrieve Field Trial Association, Inc. He was also a member of Florida Wild Quail Hunters Association, Central Florida Conservation Dog & Hunt Club where his National Champion dog, Fraulein Greta, won many awards. He also served as the judge for the Southeast NSTRA, helping many dog owners with specialized training and strengthening their relationship.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin Butler and Sallie Belle Beach Butler; sister, Leah Sands; and his son-in-law, David E. McCormack.

He is survived by his wife, Donna H. Butler, Lake Wales, FL (who says“come sit on her porch!”); sons, Phillip N. Butler, Jr., daughters, Karen L. Bignone, and Kathy L. McCormack; brothers, Richard B. Butler, Ted N. Butler and Kenneth B. Sands; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, members of the “Heeeyyy, Baby!” Club, many friends and extended family. Baby, his current dog, misses her Daddy and their golf cart rides every day.

Inurnment will take place in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. There will be a Viking Celebration of Life at Butch’s Hideaway, 2649 Mar Lisa Cove Road, Lake Wales, FL 33898 at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2027.

“Hey, Baby!,” who Butch was fondly known and greeted many friends, was spotted by his many four-legged friends at the foot of the Rainbow Bridge with a joyous reunion to enter the gates of Heaven together. We will all miss you Butch… may you forever know peace.