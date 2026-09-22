In Loving Memory of Florencio “Ben” Austria, 89

Florencio “Ben” Austria

Oct 27, 1936 — Sep 19, 2026

Florencio Austria, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2026, surrounded by his family at home.

Florencio, lovingly known as Ben, was born on October 27, 1936, in San Carlos, Pangasinan, Philippines.

Ben dedicated his life to providing for and caring for his family. Throughout his life, he touched the lives of and helped so many people. He was a loving and caring person—a devoted husband, father, grandfather, relative, and friend.

Ben was a law graduate of Far Eastern University. He took great pride in his accomplishments during his more than 30 years of service as an immigration officer in the Philippines. He also cherished sharing stories and experiences from his time as a member of Boy Scout Troop 65 in Pangasinan with his grandchildren.

Known for his wonderful sense of humor and pleasant personality, Ben was loved by many. He had a way of bringing warmth and joy to those around him. The memories he created and the mark he left on the lives of those who knew him will remain in their hearts forever.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Chelbot; daughter, Odeebee; son, Borner; son-in-law, Edwin; daughter-in-law, Ibid; and grandchildren, Wax, Leira, Vincent, Lilly, Beatrice, Sam, and Bella.