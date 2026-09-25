In Loving Memory of Martha Steward Criss, 99

Obituary for Martha Steward Criss

Martha Steward Criss, 99, passed away after a long and active life on Friday September 18, 2026. She amazed those who knew her for surviving three spouses, and by continuing to participate in the management of her affairs up until the final days of her life.

Born on August 23, 1927 in Knox County, Ohio, Martha moved to central Florida in 1975, and moved to Tallahassee, Florida in2019. She had long careers as an office manager for the Continental Can Company in Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and then as an administrative assistant at the U.F. Agricultural Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred, Florida. She was active at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Haines City, Florida, and was a proud member of Chapter BN of P.E.O. International.

She is survived by her nieces Connie Workman and Amy Camillo/both of Ohio; her stepchildren: Dorothy Steward/Switzerland; Carl Jr. “Carlos” (and Cynthia) Steward/North Carolina; Bill (and Julie) Steward/north Florida; Michael (and Peggy) Criss, Robert Criss, Richard Criss/all of central Florida; Patty Criss Wilson/Illinois; and many step grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church in Haines City, Florida at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to P.E.O. Chapter BN (for the “Daisy Scholarship”), and sent to the P.E.O. chapter treasurer at 105 E. Lake Menzie Blvd., Dundee, FL. 33838.