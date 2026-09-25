Three Killed After Car And Dump Truck Collide On SR 60 Near Lake Wales

Three people died as a result of a two-vehicle crash near Lake Wales early Thursday morning, September 24, 2026.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 4:22 am to State Road 60 at Acuff Road, after a two-vehicle crash was reported there.

Upon the arrival of first responders, two occupants of a black 2008 Chevy Malibu were found deceased in the car. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victims were: a 31-year-old woman from Auburndale (driver), a 45-year-old man from Lake Wales, and a 40-year-old female from Lake Wales.

The driver of a black 2016 Kenworth dump truck that was also involved, received only minor injuries.

According to PCSO detectives, the dump truck had been traveling west on SR 60 when the Malibu crossed in its path while leaving Acuff Road from the south side of SR 60.

No charges are anticipated, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Westbound SR 60 was closed for about four hours on Thursday.