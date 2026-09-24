If you’re looking for live music in Winter Haven this weekend, several local venues have performances scheduled Thursday through Sunday, September 24-27.

Thursday, September 24

DJ Steve and Karaoke at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Friday, September 25

Duke Burr at Kimber’s from 7–10 p.m.

at Kimber’s from 7–10 p.m. Josh Blevins at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m.

at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m. Prime Country at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Jaded at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m.

at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m. Vandal Eyes at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

B.Haven at The Twisted Prop from 2–5:30 p.m.

at The Twisted Prop from 2–5:30 p.m. X IT 7 at Tanner’s Lakeside from 2–6 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a Thursday/Friday night out, Saturday evening entertainment or some Sunday afternoon music, there are several opportunities to enjoy live music around Winter Haven this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?

Musicians performing in the Winter Haven area can email [email protected]. Please include LIVE MUSIC in the subject line.