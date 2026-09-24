Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -
Autumn Wishes poster featuring five pets (two dogs and three cats) with fall leaves; promotes Paws and Perches Animal Hospital, serves Lake Wales, FL area, with contact 863-676-6176 and address 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.

Latest Posts

Live Music in Winter Haven This Weekend

93

If you’re looking for live music in Winter Haven this weekend, several local venues have performances scheduled Thursday through Sunday, September 24-27.

Thursday, September 24

  • DJ Steve and Karaoke at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Friday, September 25

  • Duke Burr at Kimber’s from 7–10 p.m.
  • Josh Blevins at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m.
  • Prime Country at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

  • Jaded at Tanner’s Lakeside from 7–10 p.m.
  • Vandal Eyes at Cypresswood Pub from 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

  • B.Haven at The Twisted Prop from 2–5:30 p.m.
  • X IT 7 at Tanner’s Lakeside from 2–6 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a Thursday/Friday night out, Saturday evening entertainment or some Sunday afternoon music, there are several opportunities to enjoy live music around Winter Haven this weekend.

Want Your Music Featured?
Musicians performing in the Winter Haven area can email [email protected]. Please include LIVE MUSIC in the subject line.

Crowd at a live music concert with hands raised; bold 'Live Music' text across the scene and The Daily Ridge logo in the bottom-right corner.

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -
Promotional poster for a Halloween Party and Costume Contest at Tanners, with pumpkins and spooky decor; Oct 24, 7PM at 1006 Lake Howard Dr SW, Winter Haven, FL.

Don't Miss