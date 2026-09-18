Auburndale Police Department Hosting Blood Drive September 22

The Auburndale Police Department is hosting a OneBlood drive on Tuesday, September 22nd from 8:00am-1:00pm. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card and a Cancer T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment, please visit:
https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1795666
Appointments are not required, but encouraged, however, they allow us to plan for the drive to ensure that it runs as smoothly as possible.
Walk-ins are always welcome!
How do you prepare?
-Make sure that you drink plenty of water.
-Eat a well-balanced, iron-rich meal (especially in the morning, before donating)
-Bring an ID with you on the bus!
-Make sure to limit your caffeine intake the morning before the drive.
Details:
Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026
8:00am-1:00pm
2 Bobby Green Plaza
Auburndale, FL 33823
Big red bus will be parked at the old SunTrust parking lot across from the Police Department
*info and flyer courtesy of APD