Auburndale Police Department Hosting Blood Drive September 22

The Auburndale Police Department is hosting a OneBlood drive on Tuesday, September 22nd from 8:00am-1:00pm. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card and a Cancer T-shirt.

To schedule an appointment, please visit:

https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1795666



Appointments are not required, but encouraged, however, they allow us to plan for the drive to ensure that it runs as smoothly as possible.

Walk-ins are always welcome!

How do you prepare?

-Make sure that you drink plenty of water.

-Eat a well-balanced, iron-rich meal (especially in the morning, before donating)

-Bring an ID with you on the bus!

-Make sure to limit your caffeine intake the morning before the drive.

Details:

Tuesday, September 22nd, 2026

8:00am-1:00pm

2 Bobby Green Plaza

Auburndale, FL 33823

Big red bus will be parked at the old SunTrust parking lot across from the Police Department

*info and flyer courtesy of APD