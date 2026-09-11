Lake Wales Considers Purchasing $65K in Equipment for Fleet Maintenance Operations

by James Coulter



As the City takes on responsibility for maintaining and repairing its vehicle fleet from the County, Lake Wales city commissioners will consider purchasing the necessary equipment.



At their regular work session on Wed. Aug. 12, 2026, Lake Wales commissioners reviewed an agenda item authorizing the completion of the City’s fleet maintenance operation as it prepares to take over vehicle and equipment maintenance responsibilities from the County.



For the past 20 years, Polk County Utilities has provided maintenance and repair services for the City’s vehicle and equipment fleet. However, the County will end the agreement on Sept. 30, 2026, requiring the City to re-establish internal fleet maintenance operations.



To prepare for the transition, Public Works evaluated the existing maintenance facility on Crystal Avenue and identified the equipment needed to handle routine fleet maintenance and repairs, while city staff completed an inventory of existing parts, tools, and equipment.



“The required startup equipment includes tire changing and balancing equipment, automotive air-conditioning service equipment, battery charging equipment, welding equipment, lifting and support equipment, and other shop tools necessary to perform routine vehicle and equipment maintenance,” wrote Nancy C. Hernandez, Public Works Operations Manager.



To procure the equipment, the City will make two purchases. The first, from Hunter Engineering, will total $39,942.20 and include a heavy-duty wheel balancer, tire changer, associated adapters, factory installation, and training.



The second purchase, from Automotive Development Group, will total $25,077.13 and include an automotive A/C service machine, along with additional shop equipment and materials needed to support Fleet operations.



The City will also enter into a contract with Genuine Parts Company to serve as a reliable source for ongoing automotive and equipment parts. The company was recommended because it offers the City a purchasing program comparable to that of NAPA Auto Parts, which currently provides similar services to the county, Hernandez wrote.



“Utilizing the Sourcewell agreement provides continuity in the parts supply relationship already supporting the City’s fleet while transitioning purchasing responsibility directly to the City,” she said. “The agreement also provides an established, competitively procured mechanism for obtaining routine automotive and equipment parts and supplies as operational needs arise.”



Commissioner Carol Gillespie inquired if they had explored any alternatives to bringing fleet maintenance back in‑house. Public Works Director Sarah Kirkland said the department had looked into using local dealerships, but determined that reinstating internal maintenance was more practical given the size of the city’s fleet and ongoing concerns about the reliability of dealership service.



City Manager James Slaton said that after comparing county services with private-sector options, staff concluded that contracting with a large-scale fleet maintenance provider would offer the greatest benefit, especially considering the city’s wide range of specialized equipment.



“Trying to find specialized providers in each one of those areas is really difficult, and they are certainly not geographically located in one location,” he explained. “So, if we can get people in who are number one mechanics, they can at least learn our various pieces of equipment and systems and be able to provide something for everything rather than ship them all over the county.”