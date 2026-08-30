Neurodivergent Diversions: My Spidey Senses Are Tingling: Spider-Man and Sensory Overload 

image

by James Coulter

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already cleared $2 billion at the box office, overtaking Avengers: Endgame as the second‑highest‑grossing film. Not surprising! Spider-Man has always been the world’s most popular superhero, with his comics selling over 600 million copies.

Stan Lee famously said he wanted his heroes to come from “the world outside your window.” Peter Parker embodied that idea: an ordinary kid juggling school, work, and the awkwardness of growing up. Readers saw themselves in him, and that relatability became the engine of Spider-Man’s popularity.

That connection is on full display in the new movie, where many fans, especially autistic viewers, found their own experiences reflected in it.

“My Spidey Senses are Tingling”

On a rooftop, Spider-Man suddenly freezes as quiet sounds turn into loud noises. A dripping spigot. A soda can rolling in the wind. Pigeons bursting into flight.

“Alert,” his computer companion warns. “Senses overloaded.”

In an instant, the entire city floods his hearing. Car horns blaring. Sirens wailing. Crowds chattering. Every sound from miles away collapses into one unbearable, chaotic cacophony. He claps his hands over his ears.

Then, just as abruptly, everything snaps back to normal. Spider-Man lowers his hands, shaken.

“What was that?” he asks.

“Your heightened senses are taking in too much information at once,” the computer explains.

He exhales, still rattled. “Okay… It’s okay.”

The film explains Spider-Man’s heightened senses as the result of a new genetic mutation. Peter initially tries to suppress it with an inhibitor chip, but by the end he learns to adapt—and even rely on—his amplified abilities.

While his sensory overload is a dramatic device, many neurodivergent people, especially autistic individuals, experience similar bouts of overstimulation in everyday life.

image

What is Sensory Overload?

Sensory overload happens when the brain takes in more information than it can filter or manage. Autism Experience describes it as “an intense feeling of overwhelm when the brain gets too much information from the senses and cannot process it.”

Because autistic brains process sensory input differently, they’re more prone to overstimulation, which is when sights, sounds, smells, textures, or tastes pile up faster than the brain can sort them.

Most people have felt a mild version of this: a crowd so loud you can’t think, a smell so strong it makes your stomach turn, or bright lights that trigger a headache. Those are all examples of overstimulation. Now imagine those sensations hitting all at once and magnified many times over. That’s sensory overload.

Neurotypical people can usually tune out background noise or ignore harsh lighting. Autistic people often can’t, and the result can be a flood of competing sensations that becomes overwhelming enough to trigger panic, shutdown, or a meltdown. In other words, sensory overload.

Sensory overload can happen anywhere and be triggered by any sight, sound, texture, or other input. These triggers vary widely from person to person and affect them in different ways. It can make basic functioning difficult. Some people struggle to concentrate. Others can’t process information in messy or chaotic environments. In more severe moments, sensory overload can lead to panic, crying, or physical shaking.

image

How to Handle Sensory Overload

Sensory overload can be frightening, but it isn’t unmanageable. And while it can be triggered easily, it can often be eased just as quickly with patience and simple grounding strategies.

The first step is to step away. If a space becomes too loud, move somewhere quieter. If the lights feel harsh, find a darker corner. If the environment itself is overwhelming, permit yourself to leave.

Regulation helps, too. When panic rises, slow your breathing—inhale for four seconds, exhale for eight—and repeat until your heart rate settles.

Just as important as managing overload is preventing it. Memphis Neurology recommends seven strategies for reducing sensory challenges:

1. Masking sound. Use noise-canceling headphones to block out loud or sudden noises. Listen to calming music or try white noise, which can also help mask unpleasant sounds.

2. Sunglasses. Sunglasses can reduce glare and harsh lighting, making bright environments more manageable.

3. Screen protection. Bright screens on phones and computers can cause sensory overload. Try tinted overlays in soothing colors like blue, purple, or orange. Apps that adjust screen brightness and color tones can also help.

4. Tactile soothers. Use items like stress balls, fidget spinners, or textured rings to stay calm. Weighted blankets can also be very comforting during stressful moments.

5. Quiet spaces. Set up a quiet area with soft lighting, comfy seating, and sensory-friendly materials. This space can be a go-to place to relax and recharge when overstimulated.

6. Sensory breaks. Take planned breaks during prolonged activities. These breaks may include spending time in your quiet space or calming activities like walking or listening to music.

7. Mindfulness techniques. Mindfulness practices like deep breathing and guided imagery reduce stress and help you regulate your emotions.

Spider-Man resonates because he feels genuinely relatable—like someone you might actually know, including yourself. That’s why so many people see their own experiences reflected in him.

While he isn’t canonically autistic, that hasn’t stopped autistic viewers from connecting with him. In the recent film, many related especially to his moments of sensory overload, seeing their own challenges mirrored in his struggle.

One Facebook post exemplified this very sentiment: “There are several scenes where his senses become completely overloaded and unbearable. The first time it happened to him, I legit said out loud ‘that’s it exactly what it feels like’ and teared up.”

That’s the real superpower of superheroes: allowing fans to see themselves in them!