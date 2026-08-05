S.R. 60 Railroad Crossing Reopens Ahead of Schedule

City of Lake Wales –

S.R. 60 Railroad Crossing reopens six days ahead of schedule.

State Road 60 between Bartow and Lake Wales has officially reopened to all eastbound and westbound traffic following the early completion of essential railroad crossing repairs by CSX.

Originally scheduled to conclude on Monday, August 10, crews finished work six days ahead of schedule—reopening the corridor in time for the start of the school year on Tuesday, August 11.

Project Highlights & Improvements:

Complete Infrastructure Renewal: CSX crews replaced all ties, rail, and ballast through the crossing.

Upgraded Surface: The crossing now features a full-depth rubber surface, delivering a significantly smoother and safer ride for commuters.

Interagency Coordination: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) supported the project by assisting with managing Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) plans and coordinating closely with local law enforcement to enforce the 31-mile truck detour and local traffic routes.

FDOT and CSX extend their sincere appreciation to the community and local drivers for their patience during this temporary closure as work was completed to enhance safety and corridor rideability.