Suspect Arrested in Eagle Lake Woman’s Death; Sheriff Judd to Release Details Wednesday Morning

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after a woman was found dead inside her Eagle Lake home, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect has been arrested in the case.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide an update during a media briefing at 11 a.m. Wednesday, where investigators are expected to release additional details about the arrest and the investigation.

The investigation began on July 21 when deputies responded to a home on Wilder Way in the Ranches at Lake McLeod subdivision, where they discovered a woman deceased inside the residence. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office classified the death as suspicious.

During the initial investigation, Sheriff Judd said detectives believed they had identified a suspect or suspects connected to the case but declined to release additional information while investigators continued to gather evidence. He also emphasized there was no active threat to the surrounding community.

In a media advisory issued Wednesday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect has now been arrested in connection with the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity, the charges filed, or the victim’s cause of death.

Those details are expected to be announced during Wednesday’s news conference at the Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven.

The Daily Ridge will provide updates following Sheriff Judd’s 11 a.m. briefing as more information becomes available.