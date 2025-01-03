It’s Been A Week And The Gunman Who Killed Asiya Roberts-Husband Is Still Being Sought By Haines City Police

Just one week ago, on Friday, December 27th, Haines City was shaken by a heart-wrenching tragedy that claimed the life of a vibrant young woman named Asiya. The incident unfolded near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Avenue K, around 6:22 PM, when Asiya and her employer were traveling in a white transport van. In a shocking turn

of events, an unknown suspect in a 4-door sedan unleashed a barrage of gunfire tragically striking Asiya, cutting her life short in an act of senseless violence. The driver of the van also sustained injuries, but thankfully has received medical

care and is on the path to recovery.



In the wake of this devastating loss, the Haines City Police Department is working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Asiya’s untimely death. We are reaching out to the community, emphasizing the vital role that each individual can play in seeking justice for Asiya and her family. If anyone has even the smallest bit of information regarding this

tragic incident, they are strongly encouraged to come forward. Together, the community has the power to bring comfort to Asiya’s grieving family and to help ensure that the parties responsible for this never victimize our community again.



Haines City Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable. As we reflect on the life of Asiya and the light she brought to those around her, let us unite in the hope that justice will prevail and that her memory will inspire change within our community.



We understand that fear or a sense of misguided loyalty can make people hesitant to speak out. However, we want to reassure our citizens that anonymity is guaranteed through Heartland Crime Stoppers. Heartland Crime Stoppers can be contacted by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), through their website at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or on their free P3tips app compatible with any smartphone or tablet.



Haines City Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward in addition to Heartland Crime Stoppers $5,000 reward, for a total of $7,500 for anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this senseless

act.



There is no better time than now to do the right thing and speak up, so we can bring justice to Asiya, a beloved

daughter, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and member of our community.