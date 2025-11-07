Haines City Road Rage Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Gun & Firing Multiple Rounds

HAINES CITY, FL – On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 7:55 a.m., the Haines City Police Department

responded to a road rage incident involving a firearm near U.S. Highway 27 and Davenport Boulevard.

The victim, who was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 27 with a 3-year-old child in the backseat, reported that a

white Lexus SUV pulled out in front of his vehicle, forcing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision. After regaining

his lane, the victim found himself ahead of the Lexus. Moments later, the Lexus moved into the center lane, pulled

alongside the victim’s passenger side, and multiple gunshots were heard.

The victim immediately called 911 and provided dispatchers with the suspect’s license plate number. Responding officers

located three spent 9mm shell casings in the roadway and ran the plate, which traced back to a vehicle registered to a

female, later determined to not have been involved in the incident. Haines City detectives learned the owner of the vehicle

had allowed her friend, 46-year-old Charles Fitzalbert Worges, to drive her vehicle while she was at work.

Footage from the victim’s in-car camera captured the suspect’s arm extending from the driver’s window, holding a

firearm, followed by three visible puffs of smoke as rounds were discharged into the air.

Worges was later located and arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the Haines City Police Department’s Crime

Suppression Team. He was charged with:

• One count of Discharging a Firearm from Within a Vehicle (while being the driver and within 1,000 feet of

another person)

• One count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (without intent to kill)

“It’s a miracle that no one was seriously injured during this uncalled-for incident,” said Police Chief Jay Hopwood. “Not

only for the driver and his 3-year-old, but also for everyone nearby. What goes up must come down — firing a weapon

into the air is reckless and dangerous. Those stray bullets could have easily hurt or killed someone. People need to slow

down, be patient, and drive responsibly so everyone can reach their destinations safely.”

No injuries were reported during this incident.