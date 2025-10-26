Haines City Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge

HAINES CITY — The Haines City Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the area of Avenue I and 12th Street North.

According to Public Information Officer Brooke Hart, no officers were injured during the incident, and there is currently no threat to the community.

Police have not yet released details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting or whether anyone else was injured.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available, the department said.