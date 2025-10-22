Haines City Police Searching for Driver in 10th Street Hit-and-Run Crash

By Carl Fish

HAINES CITY, Florida — A bicyclist was injured early Wednesday morning following a crash at the intersection of 10th Street South and East Hinson Avenue in Haines City.

According to Haines City Public Information Officer Brooke Hart, “I confirmed with the patrol sergeant that it is being worked as a hit and run at this time. It’s still under investigation. Victim was transported to a local hospital.”

Haines City Police Department officers, along with Haines City Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m. The call was cleared approximately 45 minutes later, according to Polk County Fire Rescue dispatch data.

The crash occurred near several well-known local businesses, including Circle K and Maryland Fried Chicken, and temporarily affected early morning traffic in the area.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved is urged to contact the Haines City Police Department. Investigation is ongoing and we will update if any further information becomes available.