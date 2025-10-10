Bowling Green Property Changed from Rural Cluster Center-Residential to Commercial

by James Coulter

Nearly 1.02 acres north of Bowling Green will soon be used for commercial rather than residential development now that a change to its sub-district map has been approved.

At their meeting on Tues. Oct. 7, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a proposed change to the Land Development Code Sub-District Map for a 10.2-acre parcel.

Located west of U.S. Highway 17 and north of the City of Bowling Green, the property is bordered by roadways on three sides with multiple access points.

An applicant-initiated request proposed changing that site’sdesignation from Rural Cluster Center-Residential (RCC-R) to Rural Cluster Center-Commercial (RCC), as it was determined the property would have more potential use for commercial rather than residential.

A similar request was approved for a property located in the south in 2021.

The site currently does not receive water or wastewater services, and the City of Bowling Green will not serve water and sewer in Polk County.