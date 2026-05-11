Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation Places AED #93 at Women’s Care Center of Bartow

The Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation placed AED #93 at the Women’s Care Center of Bartow on April 30, thanks to a “pay it forward” donation from Bartow American Legion Post 3.

The AED placement is part of the foundation’s ongoing effort to place lifesaving equipment throughout Polk County and surrounding communities while also raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and the importance of quick emergency response.

The Women’s Care Center is a transitional living facility dedicated to serving women and their children who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The program provides a safe, supportive environment where residents can begin to rebuild their lives, with a focus on stability, personal growth, and long-term independence. Through services like case management, healthcare access, employment support, and life skills development, the center works to empower each family to transition into permanent, stable housing.

Rusty Music, Executive Director of the Women’s Care Center, has served in the role for the past 15 years. During that time, Music has helped expand programs and deepen the organization’s impact within the community, including the continued development of the Women’s Care Center.

Music expressed appreciation for the foundation’s work, stating, “We are very very thankful for all your work and dedication to the AED program! They truly do save lives. One saved a staff members of mines life a few years ago. They are an invaluable tool.”

Danny Blackford, acting commander of the Sons of the American Legion, said he has been a member of SAL for eight years and is a third-generation member of Post 3.

Blackford shared that Bartow American Legion Post 3 is celebrating a major milestone this year.

“Bartow is celebrating its 109 year anniversary this year. Our goal is to support veterans , their families and the community,” he said.

In addition to supporting veterans and their families, the organization continues to look for ways to give back locally through community partnerships and outreach efforts.

The organization chose the Women’s Care Center of Bartow because of its commitment to helping women and children throughout the community.

Blackford also praised the continued efforts of Melanie Culpepper Beilke and Culpepper’s Cardiac Foundation for their dedication to providing lifesaving equipment and training throughout the area.

“Melanie and her foundation has and continues to have a great organization that we will continue to support because of her dedication people may have their lives saved,” he said.

He added, “CCF is a group whose only mission is to make aware and provide the necessary training and equipment to save lives. She is a wonderful example of dedication to her community.”

The placement of AED #93 represents another life-saving resource now available in the Bartow community and continues the foundation’s mission of making AEDs more accessible in public spaces where they may be needed most.

For more information about CCF, visit culpepperaed.com