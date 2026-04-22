New Basketball Court and Sidewalk Approved for Wabash Park in Lakeland

by James Coulter

Get ready to make a slam dunk at Wabash Park in Lakeland, because a new basketball court and sidewalk have been approved for construction.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Apr. 7, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a construction contract for a proposed basketball court and sidewalk project.

The new sidewalk and court will be constructed at Wabash Park, located at 1230 Southern Ave. in Lakeland. The park consists of two acres of outdoor space, including a playground for younger children, and the Wabash Resource Center.

“The addition of a basketball court and new sidewalks will expand the outdoor recreational experiences,” wrote Brad Howard, Senior Procurement Analyst. “New sidewalks will enhance safety and provide a short walking trail for additional exercise opportunities.”

Five contractors submitted bids for the proposed construction. Of those five, Central Concrete Products, Inc. of Bartow, FL, was approved for its bid of $459,030. For allowance work, $22,951 was added to the contract for a total of $481,981.

The project is expected to be completed within 150 days, with 23 days provided for allowance time. Funding for the project has been budgeted and is available in the 5-year Parks and Natural Resources CIP within the Special Revenue Community Development Block Grant Fund.

This construction is part of a consolidated effort by Lakeland and Polk County to expand and upgrade local public parks. These expansions and upgrades are being pushed forward to keep pace with rapid population growth and rising demand for recreational space.

Currently, Polk County is the fastest-growing county in Florida, with more than 10,000 residents residing in Lakeland alone. As such, there is an increased demand for youth sports fields, playgrounds, and green spaces.

This ongoing effort includes Lakeland’s 10‑Year Park Development Plan, which plans to develop local parks in 10-year increments to keep up with growth, and with an emphasis on youth recreation, access, and keeping kids engaged in constructive activities.

Commissioner Michael Scott commented on how the proposed project will help provide recreational facilities for older children, as Wabash Park currently only has amenities that cater more toward younger children.

“I appreciate the county putting this together, and I think it will serve the community well,” he said.

When asked about the material the new court will be constructed from, County Manager Bill Beasley replied that the material will offer a better aesthetic and overall safer playing environment.

“We think that’s the new future, and it is well-received by the young people who play on it,” he said.