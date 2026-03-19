Lakeland PD-

Now Accepting Applications: 2026 Citizens Police Academy!

The Lakeland Police Department is excited to announce that applications are open for our 2026 Citizens Police Academy!

Class Dates: August 6 – November 12, 2026

When: Thursdays | 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Duration: 15 weeks (18 classes)

Application Deadline: July 17, 2026

Apply here:

https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/lakeland-police-department/table-of-organization/neighborhood-services/crime-prevention/citizens-police-academy/

The Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is designed for community-minded individuals who want a behind-the-scenes look at how the Lakeland Police Department serves our city. Participants will learn about:

Uniform Patrol

Special Investigations (Vice & Narcotics)

Crime Scene Investigations

SWAT

K-9

911 Communications

Firearms familiarization (with range experience)

…and much more!

Applicants must be 18 years or older. You do not have to live within the City of Lakeland to apply.

Questions? Contact Cindy Sharp at [email protected]. Come see what it’s really like behind the badge — we hope you’ll join us!

Please note: This is not a state-accredited police academy for those seeking a career in law enforcement. If you’re interested in becoming a certified law enforcement officer, visit JoinLakelandPD.com for more information.