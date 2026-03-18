Aldine Combee Park Offers Space for Recreation, Events in Lakeland

Residents and visitors in Lakeland can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities at Aldine Combee Park, a 19.5-acre multi-use facility operated by Polk County Parks and Recreation.

Located at 1140 Fish Hatchery Road, the park provides amenities for both casual visitors and organized events. Guests will find well-maintained baseball fields, open picnic areas, and plenty of shade from large oak trees—making it a popular spot for families and community gatherings.

One of the park’s standout features is its large screened-in pavilion, which is available to rent for events such as birthday parties, reunions, and group outings.

Aldine Combee Park is also home to a unique horse arena that hosts rodeo competitions for both children and adults, adding a distinctive touch compared to other local parks.

The park is named after Aldine Combee, who served as a Polk County commissioner from 1956 to 1971, honoring his contributions to the community.

The park is open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering plenty of time for visitors to take advantage of its amenities.