Steps to Starting a Career with Polk County Fire Rescue

Do you want a career where you’re set up for success and advancement? How about one where you can share your experience and lead others? If so, then answer the call and join Polk County Fire Rescue.

Photo source Polk County Fire Rescue

Application Process: To be considered for employment with Polk County Fire Rescue, please complete the following steps:

Step 1 – Complete CPAT & FireTEAM

Candidates must successfully complete both the Candidate Physical Abilities Test (CPAT) and the FireTEAM assessments. The National Testing Network (NTN) offers both CPAT and FireTEAM. To learn more about CPAT and FireTEAM, and to sign up for testing, go to the National Testing Network website. Tests are offered multiple times a week, including Saturdays. During the registration process, make sure you select Polk County Fire Rescue to receive your test results. Upon completing the CPAT and FireTEAM assessments, your test results will be forwarded to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Step 2 – Submit Your Supporting Documents

Legible copies of the documents must be submitted on the National Testing Network. Only applicants who successfully complete these steps will have their scores and documents forwarded to Polk County Fire Rescue for further consideration. Supporting documents required include:

Valid Florida Class E or higher driver license

High-School Diploma or Equivalency Certificate

State of Florida Firefighter Certificate of Compliance

State of Florida EMT-Basic or Paramedic Certificate

CPR or ACLS card

CPAT/Fire Team Certificate

National Incident Management System (NIMS) certifications: ICS-100: Introduction to the Incident Command System ICS-200: ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action Incidents IS-700: National Incident Management System, An Introduction IS-800: National Response Framework, An Introduction

Emergency Vehicle Operator Course Certification card or a recognized 16-hour course that is equivalent

Proof of vehicle insurance

Driving Requirements:

Have not accrued 12 points within 36 months or 18 points within 48 months

Have not been convicted on alcohol/drug related offenses within 36 months

Have not been convicted of two alcohol/drug related offenses within 10 years

Have not had a suspension, revocation or restriction due to moving violations or alcohol/drug related problem, including failure to take a breath test within the 36 months prior

Have not had two failures to pay fines within 36 month

Have not had two seat belt violations within 36 months

Have not had three lapses of insurance within 36 months

No serious traffic violations such as leaving the scene or driving on a suspended license within 36 months

Diplomas and Degrees

If your education was obtained in the United States, the county recognizes degrees or diplomas which are accredited by an agency recognized by the United States Department of Education (USDE)or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). If you have obtained education from a country other than the United States, your degree or diploma must be evaluated to determine the United States equivalency by a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Service (NACES) or the Association of International Credentials Evaluations (AICE) at your expense.

Additional Information:

You must successfully complete the FireTeam and CPAT no more than one year prior to submitting an application. Applications for employment are only accepted during open recruitment. Open recruitment occurs periodically as dictated by operational needs.

Pre-employment Testing Information:

Polk County Fire Rescue uses both National Testing Networks and a paramedic exam (paramedics only) for the initial screening tools in the pre-employment process for the positions of:

Firefighter-Paramedic

Firefighter-EMT

Visit the National Testing Network, where you can schedule events. Select the fire icon and click on the applicable position sought with Polk County Fire Rescue. The site will then navigate you through the various components required to schedule an exam.

For more information, visit https://www.polkfl.gov/public-safety/fire-rescue/careers/

Article source: Polkfl.gov