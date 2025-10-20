Medical Call Leads to Patient Being Charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Firefighter

Bartow, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2025) — Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) and Haines City Fire Department (HCFD) displayed exceptional professionalism and heroism in a potentially dangerous situation as the first responders disarmed a naked, combative patient on Monday, Oct. 20. Their quick thinking helped avoid a disastrous situation.

Crews arrived on scene of a medical call on Kalogridis Road where they found a patient on the floor. During the treatment, the patient became combative and grabbed a firearm. Through a combined effort from PCFR Firefighter/Paramedic Brandyn Harris and HCFD Engineer Justin Keene, they were able to neutralize the patient and grab the firearm.

The first responders told Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies the patient was actively trying to pull the firearm’s trigger. After securing the firearm, Keene safely unloaded the weapon and placed it out of reach from the patient. The first responders then requested support from law enforcement to help with the situation.

The combative patient was transported to a local hospital. PCSO is investigating the incident.

PCFR and HCFD are pressing charges over this incident. The patient has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a firefighter.