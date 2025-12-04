Big Changes Ahead for Polk County Fire Rescue

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as major improvements are underway at its training facilities. Recent photos from the current training center highlight the progress taking place and offer a glimpse into the future of firefighter education in the county.

A brand-new, state-of-the-art training center is set to open in 2026—designed to enhance hands-on learning, strengthen emergency response skills, and provide firefighters with the tools they need to serve the community safely and effectively.

PCFR is actively recruiting, and new hires will have the opportunity to be among the first to train in this modern facility. Along with the upgraded center, PCFR has several other positive changes coming, including the addition of Kelly Days and expanded in-house EMS training.

Those interested in joining Polk County Fire Rescue and becoming part of its growing future can learn more at: https://www.polk-county.net/public-safety/fire-rescue/careers/