Polk County Fire Rescue Responds to Lakeland Scrapyard Fire

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews responded to a large scrapyard fire off Main Street in Lakeland Saturday night (Feb 14).

Crews were at the scene of a medical call shortly after 6 p.m. when their battalion chief noticed a black smoke column off Main Street. The battalion chief notified dispatch of the smoke and arrived at the scene of the scrapyard fire minutes later. He then immediately requested extra units to respond to the fire.

PCFR crews determined there were several substances on fire that would emit toxic materials and quickly worked to get the scene under control. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 6:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the scene.