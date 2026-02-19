Battle of the Badges Set to Tip Off in Davenport: Fire vs. Police Face Off for Community Bragging Rights

Davenport residents are invited to witness an exciting night of hoops, hometown pride, and friendly rivalry as the Davenport Police Department hosts the highly anticipated Battle of the Badges basketball showdown.

The action takes place Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Tom Fellows Community Center, located at 207 North Blvd W in Davenport.

This isn’t just a game — it’s Fire vs. Police in a high-energy matchup that brings together two of the city’s public safety teams for an evening filled with competition and community spirit. Both sides will hit the court battling for bragging rights, all while strengthening the bond they share with the community they serve.

Expect fast breaks, big plays, and plenty of crowd excitement as friends, families, and neighbors cheer on their favorite team. Whether you’re backing Fire or Police, there’s no doubt the atmosphere will be electric.

The event is free and open to the public, making it the perfect family-friendly night out. Bring the kids, invite your friends, and pick a side as Davenport’s finest face off in a game you won’t want to miss.