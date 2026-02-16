FSU Launches 2026 Campaign with Win Over JMU

NOLES WIN

As fall fades into spring and a hint of warmer air settles over Tallahassee, one thing becomes clear: baseball season has arrived. The smell of hot dogs fills the air, and the sound of fans chanting “K-time” echoes through the stands. The familiar pop of gloves and crack of bats signals a new beginning as the Florida State Seminoles baseball open their 2026 campaign against the James Madison Dukes baseball.

This season opener was more than just another game. It marked a fresh start, an opportunity for new names to emerge and for returning stars to strengthen their legacies. For No. 16 Florida State, the matchup provided an early test of depth, discipline, and determination under the bright lights of Dick Howser Stadium. Meanwhile, James Madison arrived eager to build momentum against one of college baseball’s perennial powerhouses. Led by head coach Link Jarrett, the Seminoles are aiming not just to win games this season, but to go the distance.

Florida State wasted little time igniting the home crowd. In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore Myles Bailey delivered the first big swing of the season, crushing a 425 foot home run to deep right field to give the Seminoles a 1 to 0 lead. Although Florida State threatened to add more after putting two runners on base, Cal Fisher and Chase Williams were left stranded to end the inning.

The offensive surge continued in the second inning when sophomore Brody DeLamielleure turned on a pitch and launched a 392 foot shot to right field, extending the lead and drawing an energetic celebration outside the dugout. Through five innings, Bailey continued to shine, recording two hits, an RBI, and his opening night home run as Florida State’s lineup consistently applied pressure.

On the mound, sophomore Wes Mendes set the tone in his first start of the season. Looking to build on his 2025 campaign, in which he posted a 5.18 ERA with a 7 and 3 record and 83 strikeouts, Mendes worked efficiently through five innings. He struck out seven, allowed just four hits, and faced 21 batters in a composed outing that kept James Madison off balance.

The Dukes broke through in the top of the sixth inning when Clay Thompson scored on a wild pitch, trimming the deficit to 2 to 1. Florida State had already turned to the bullpen, bringing in John Abraham to relieve Mendes. Abraham worked 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three before giving way to Brodie Purcell in the seventh. Although James Madison showed flashes of resilience, Florida State’s combination of early power hitting and timely pitching changes kept the momentum in garnet and gold hands.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the Seminoles clinging to a 2 to 1 lead, Cal Fisher broke the tension by scoring on a balk from JMU pitcher Adam Horvath. The miscue opened the floodgates, as Hunter Carns and Chase Williams also crossed the plate later in the inning. The late surge lifted Florida State to a 5 to 1 victory on opening day.

By the numbers, Florida State finished with eight hits, one error, and eight runners left on base. James Madison recorded seven hits, one error, and left ten runners on base. Seminole pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing seven hits. JMU’s pitchers tallied eight strikeouts and allowed eight hits. Mendes earned the win, while Griffin Polley was charged with the loss.

After the game, members of the media had the opportunity to speak with Jarrett and the players. When asked about John Abraham’s performance, Jarrett said, “I thought it was good. He’s got a good, heavy sinking fastball. The velocity was up. He can run a four seamer. I thought he threw some good curveballs, and I thought he threw some good changeups.”

When asked about Bailey’s home run and whether it set the tone for the game, Jarrett responded, “Absolutely. I mean, first pitch of the season for the guy, and he hits it 425 feet.” He added, “Yeah, it’s a great tone setter for his season and the team.”

Florida State will look to secure the series as the teams meet again at home at 2:00 p.m. Opening night may be just one game in a long season, but it offered a promising preview of what could lie ahead. With emerging sophomores stepping into starring roles and pitching depth already on display, the Seminoles began their 2026 campaign with confidence and ambitions that stretch far beyond February.