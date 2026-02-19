Pickin’ in the Park Set for Feb. 21 at Homeland Heritage Park

HOMELAND, Fla. — Get ready for an afternoon of live Southern rock, family-friendly activities, and old-fashioned outdoor fun at Pickin’ in the Park on Saturday, Feb. 21.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homeland Heritage Park, located at 249 Church Ave., Homeland.

Guests can enjoy live music throughout the afternoon while exploring a variety of food trucks and local vendors. Families are invited to take part in yard and lawn games, and visitors will also have the opportunity to experience guided tours of the park’s historic buildings.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the music in the park’s scenic setting.

For more information about the event, call 863-534-6911.