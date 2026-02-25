Haines City High Honors Alumni Fallen Hero Staff Sgt. John Reiners 16 Years Later

Family friends students and members of the American Legion Post 34 Haines City gathered to remember Reiners

Staff Sgt. John Reiners was killed in action on Feb. 13, 2010, after enemy forces attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device in Zhari Province, Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom. He was serving with the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado. An Airborne soldier and Army Ranger, Reiners served his country with distinction.

HAINES CITY – Although 16 years have passed since that fateful day, Ronna Jackson says there isn’t a day she doesn’t think of her son.

A 2004 graduate of Haines City High School and an active member of the school’s JROTC program, Reiners is remembered each year on the anniversary of his death. This year, three days ahead of Feb. 13, HCHS JROTC cadets held a solemn ceremony attended by Jackson; members of American Legion Post 34 of Haines City; the school choir; and family and friends. Jackson herself also graduated from HCHS in 1982.

A memorial flag is presented to Reiners mother Ronna Jackson



“It is so heartwarming and humbling to know that after all these years his high school still honors his memory with a remembrance ceremony,” Jackson said. “It is not only healing for me, but it is an opportunity for the current year’s JROTC cadets to learn about a fellow Hornet that became our small town’s hero.”

Members of the HCHS JROTC prepare to move the wreath in memory of Reiners



The ceremony took place on campus near the JROTC classrooms. At the center of the common area stands a memorial garden featuring a permanent monument to Reiners — a painted silhouette bearing his rank and name.

During the ceremony, speakers reflected on his bravery and dedication. Shortly after completing basic training, Reiners deployed twice to Iraq, earning two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service. He is survived by his wife, Casey, and their son, Lex.

Each year, members of American Legion Post 34 in Haines City organize a motorcycle ride to raise funds for a scholarship established in Reiners’ honor, ensuring his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

“For me it’s easy to remember the people I know are fighting for our freedom,” said Tim Nabinger, Post Commander of American Legion Post 34. “And that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day.”

image

Last year, Post 34 raised $3,800 for scholarships and Nabinger said they hope the total is even higher this year. (See sidebar for details)