American Legion Riders to Hit the Road for Staff Sgt. John Reiners Scholarship Fund

HAINES CITY – The American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 34 are gearing up for a special fundraising ride this Saturday to benefit the Staff Sgt. John Reiners Scholarship Fund (see accompanying article).

The 75-mile ride will begin and end at Post 34 in Haines City. The first stop will be American Legion Post 3, followed by American Legion Post 72. Riders will then head to Mission BBQ in Lakeland before returning to Post 34.

Raffles and 50/50 drawings will be held at each stop along the route, giving participants multiple opportunities to support the cause.

The event kicks off Saturday morning with breakfast served from 8 to 10 a.m. at Post 34. The community is invited to attend, and breakfast is $9 per person.

Kickstands go up at 11 a.m., also from Post 34. The cost to participate in the ride is $10 for riders and passengers.

“Every cent always goes to the cause,” said Tim Nabinger, Post Commander, American Legion Post 34.

Last year, the Riders raised $3,800 for the Scholarship Fund, and organizers hope this year’s ride will be just as successful in honoring the memory of Staff Sgt. John Reiners while supporting local students.

Itinerary

Post 34, 107 North 11th Street, Haines City

Post 3, 1575 US Hwy 17 South, Bartow

Post 72, 1500 North Church Avenue, Mulberry

Mission BBQ, 4014 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland