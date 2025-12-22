73.9 F
Auburndale’s SOCK HOP Daddy-Daughter Dance Tickets Now on Sale

The SOCK HOP Daddy-Daughter Dance tickets are on sale! There are two dance dates available: February 6th and February 7th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Location is the new Lake Ariana Civic Center at 2220 Lake Ariana Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823.

Please beware of online scammers trying to sell you “tickets”! Tickets can ONLY be purchased in-person at the Parks & Rec. office.

To purchase tickets, please visit 119 West Park Street, Auburndale, FL 33823. Tickets can ONLY be purchased in-person. For more information, please call (863) 965-5545.

