“Talk to Me, Goose!” — Wings & Things Takes Flight in Haines City

Haines City is ready for takeoff as the Aerospace Center for Excellence brings its popular Wings & Things event to town for a day of high-flying fun, learning, and family entertainment.

“Talk to me, Goose!” says Deputy City Manager Loyd Stewart, who is inviting the community to experience the excitement firsthand at Wings & Things: Haines City Edition.

The FREE, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Eva Community Center.

Designed to bring aviation and science to life, Wings & Things will feature hands-on STEM activities, flight simulators, bounce houses, and interactive experiences for all ages. One of the highlights of the day will be the Big Bang Theory Costume Contest, adding a fun and nerdy twist for science fans and pop-culture lovers alike.

“Whether you’re a Top Gun fan, a future aviator, or just looking for a great day out with the family, this event is sure to be a hit,” Stewart said. “Come explore, learn, and have fun as Haines City takes flight.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars and join in for a day of discovery, creativity, and sky-high excitement.