Woman with Prior Aggravated Battery Convictions Arrested After K9 Capture in Bartow

The following is a report by PCSO:

At around 9 pm on Wednesday, February 18th, PCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence near Lyle Parkway in Bartow after a battery was reported.

Deputies arrived and learned that the suspect, 41-year old Melissa Rae-Ann Crockett had fled from the scene on foot.

The deputies were determined to find Crockett as soon as possible given her three prior convictions for aggravated battery with a weapon for which she spent a year in state prison.

Crockett was found hiding behind a residence in the nearby neighborhood of Magnolia Walk, but she took off running before deputies could get to her.

K9 Kane then caught up to Crockett and she grabbed our adorable pooch, but not to cuddle with him. Deputies apprehended Crockett and she was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Rae-Ann Crockett was booked-in at the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with: Resisting an Officer with Violence (F3), Battery with Prior Convictions (F3), Touch/Strike a Police Dog (M1), and Resisting without Violence (M1).

K9 Kane was not injured, and he’s a good boy.