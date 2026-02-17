PCSO Asking For Public’s Help Identifying ATV Theft Suspects

On February 6, 2026, at around 11:30 pm, a lime green Yamaha ATV was stolen from a carport on Wall Street West in Frostproof.

The two unknown suspects loaded the ATV into the back of a light colored, older model Chevy or GMC pickup truck with very dark tinted windows. The truck was driven by a third unknown suspect.

We would like to change those unknown suspects to known suspects, so we can charge them with felonies, and get the ATV back to its owner.

If you have any information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Learmonth at 863-678-4115 or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: