Deputies Arrest Driver Who Fled Hit-and-Run Crash in Mulberry

The following is a press release by PCSO:

“A suspect who is in the country illegally from Guatemala fled from a hit-and-run crash in Mulberry but was quickly apprehended by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He did not have a driver’s license, and he was driving while impaired.

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, around 7:40 p.m., dispatchers advised deputies in Mulberry that a motorcyclist was hit by a dark-colored two-door sedan in the area of Church Avenue North and Carter Road West, and that the fleeing vehicle would have front-end damage.

Shortly thereafter, a deputy sheriff spotted a black Scion at the traffic signal on Carter Road missing its front bumper, with front-end damage and smoke actively rising from it. The vehicle was attempting to turn south onto Church Avenue North when the deputy turned on her emergency equipment and pulled the car over. The driver, identified as Gudiel Miguel-Vasquez, DOB 11/22/2001, advised that he only spoke Spanish, so a Spanish-speaking deputy responded to translate.

Vasquez had two passengers in the car, and several open cans of Modelo beer. All three men appeared to be intoxicated, and all three were confirmed to be in the country illegally. Vasquez admitted to not having a license, driving impaired, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The motorcyclist who was struck by Vasquez was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a broken arm and concussion. According to an independent witness, the motorcycle was traveling through the Walmart parking lot when the Scion turned into the lot from Church Avenue North, failing to stop at a stop sign and entering into the motorcycle’s path, hitting the bike and driver. The Scion continued north through the lot, without stopping to check on the victim.

Vasquez is charged with:

Leaving the scene of a crash with injury (F2)

DUI with property damage (F3)

DUI (M1)

No valid driver’s license (M1)

﻿Each of these charges is enhanced by one degree due to the suspect’s illegal status and an ICE detainer has been placed on him in the Polk County Jail.

The two occupants of his vehicle were cited for having open containers of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Due to their illegal status, ICE was notified, and they were taken into custody on civil ICE detainers.

“Here’s another example of someone who is here illegally and with no regard for our laws – driving without a license, driving while impaired, and hitting someone then fleeing. We’d like to see him deported back to Guatemala where he can’t victimize anyone else here.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff”