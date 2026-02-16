Suspect Impersonating Child Protective Services Employee Arrested After Attempting to Remove Lakeland Child From Home

A Lakeland woman who posed as an employee of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) during an attempt to “remove” a 9-year old boy from a residence was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, February 13, 2026.

56-year old Nicole Terry Thomas was booked-in at the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with: Attempted Kidnapping (F2, 4-counts), Unarmed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling (F2), Criminal Action under the Color of Law (F3, 2-counts), Trespassing (M1), and Misuse of 911 (M1).

Deputies were dispatched at about 3:22 pm to a residence in Lakeland after Thomas called the PCSO’s Emergency Communications Center to request a deputy to respond to assist her with the removal of children from a home. The caller identified herself as Thomas, and she claimed to be an employee of DCF.

According to witness statements, Thomas arrived with the victim’s biological mother and approached the home where 28-year old Nyasia Brooks was babysitting four children.

The following is an excerpt from Nicole Thomas’ arrest affidavit:

I conducted a sworn recorded interview with Nyasia Brooks, who was babysitting (VICTIM), when (VICTIM) came into the residence and advised DCF was outside with his mom and was trying to take him from the residence. Nyasia advised someone then knocked on the front door and front window passing the curtilage of the residence advising she was a DCF case manager and was at the residence to pick up (VICTIM) and take him to his mother. Nyasia advised once she told Ms. Thomas she was not taking (VICTIM) anywhere, she then threatened Nyasia stating she was going to remove all of the children from the home. Ms. Thomas proceeded to the end of the drive way and made a phone call to which she advised she would be working late due finding homes for all of the children she was going to be removing from the residence at (REDACTED). At no point did Ms. Thomas present a DCF business card or proof or employment when requested. Nyasia also instructed Ms. Thomas several time to leave the property, however she refused to do so and called 911. The following children were inside the residence: (VICTIM 2), (VICTIM 3), and (VICTIM 4).

The boy’s biological mother has been diagnosed with mental disabilities, and does not have custody of her son. During an interview with detectives, she said that she knew Nicole Thomas through her church where Thomas told her that she worked for DCF, and she would be able to help get the mother’s life back on track, to include getting custody of her son.

“In what was probably the only smart thing she said or did that afternoon, Nicole Thomas admitted to detectives that she should have known better. She impersonated a government employee, threatened to take four children, and even called 911 to try to get a deputy to help her pull it all off. I’d say she didn’t clearly think that one through.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Nicole Thomas has a prior criminal history that includes: kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, child abuse, numerous frauds, thefts, dealing in stolen property.

During her first appearance hearing on February 15th, a judge issued “No Bond” on her attempted kidnapping charges. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026.