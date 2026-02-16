Bartow Teacher Arrested After Backyard Fire Spreads to 5 Acres Amid Polk Burn Ban

A backyard fire that grew out of control in Bartow on Sunday, February 15, 2026, led to the arrest of the Bartow school teacher who started the fire.

The fire was intentionally set in a backyard to burn debris, but it spread to cover approximately five acres, and was one of more than thirty brush fires across Polk County on Sunday, despite a county burn ban that went into effect on November 25, 2025 due to dry conditions.

A PCSO deputy responded Sunday afternoon, to a residence on Cox Road in Bartow, at the request of Polk County Fire Rescue, who was actively fighting a fire near there.

The deputy made contact with the resident, 57-year old Brian Webster.

Mr. Webster said that he was taking precautions while burning cardboard boxes and other materials inside of an old refrigerator, and he continued to monitor the fire until he believed the fire was no longer a threat. A short time later, he noticed that the fire spread, and he unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish it.

“There is good reason why Polk County officials issued the burn ban, and Sunday’s numerous brush fires are a perfect example of that. Additionally, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency recently due to extreme drought. Property and lives are at risk, and we will charge people appropriately.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Brian Webster, who is a teacher at Bartow High School, was arrested and booked-in at the Sheriff’s Processing Center. He was charged with: Reckless Land Burning (M2), Burning during a State of Emergency (M2), Reckless/Careless Pollution (M2), and Violating the County Burn Ban (M2).

Any inquiries regarding Mr. Webster’s employment status should be directed to the Polk County Public Schools.