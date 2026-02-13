Multi-Agency Sweep Cripples Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking Rings

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (H.I.D.T.A.) Task Force have significantly disrupted the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the county during two special operations that resulted in many arrests and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Operation Bloodline and Operation Flatlineresulted in the arrests of 51 suspects, and the seizure of 78 pounds of methamphetamine, 14.55 pounds of fentanyl, 13 firearms, and approximately $20,000 in United States currency.

In August of 2025, the detectives began investigating Jemarion Young of Winter Haven, who was known to be a Florida gang leader. Young was found to be an associate of Spencer Leonard, Jr. of Bartow.

Young, Leonard, and several others were identified and known to be a part of a drug trafficking organization that was operating in Polk, Hillsborough, Osceola, Orange, Volusia, and Pasco counties.

The detectives teamed up with Statewide Prosecutors and the FDLE.

The investigation received authorization to use resources from the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant, as well as approval for wiretaps and surveillance of the members of the drug trafficking organization.

Undercover detectives infiltrated the group and participated in transactions in which they were able to acquire methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A supply-line of methamphetamine was discovered from California to Polk County, and on December 15, 2025, detectives intercepted a delivery of ten pounds of methamphetamine.

Critical fentanyl overdose

On December 23, 2025, 42-year old Angela Valenta was found unresponsive in a Lake Wales hotel room, and she remains hospitalized with minimal brain activity. The day before Ms. Valenta was found, she received fentanyl from William Benjamin Newton, Jr., who has been linked to other ongoing overdose death investigations. The investigation of Newton’s involvement with Ms. Valenta began Operation Flatline, and resulted in the arrest of Newton, and the seizure of 6.1 pounds of fentanyl and 1.4 pounds of cocaine. Ultimately, William Benjamin Newton, Jr. could face first degree murder charges, if Ms. Valenta passes away due to overdosing on fentanyl supplied by Newton.

The following agencies worked with the PCSO during Operation Bloodline: Florida Attorney General, Office of Statewide Prosecution, State Attorney’s Office 10th Judicial Circuit, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Corrections, United States Marshal, Auburndale Police Department, Winter Park Police Department, Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the PCSO in Operation Flatline were: Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), State Attorney’s Office 10th Judicial Circuit, Auburndale Police Department, and Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

“Traffickers of methamphetamine and fentanyl are literally murdering people and tearing apart families. The men and women who go after these drug dealers are doing a noble, but dangerous job—putting their own lives on the line, to protect their communities from the drug traffickers who are profiting from this destruction. – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Among those arrested in these two operations:

• Jemarion Young, 36, Winter Haven. A Florida gang leader, and a drug trafficker of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Young is currently in the Polk County Jail, charged with: Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Trafficking in Fentanyl (10 counts), Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl (2-counts), Trafficking Methamphetamine (12-counts), Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (19-counts), Possess Structure/Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Use of 2-Way Communication Device, and Possess/Use Narcotic Paraphernalia.

• Britney Jefferson, 37, Winter Haven.Jefferson is currently in the Polk County Jail with charges of: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (8-counts) and Unlawful Use of a 2-Way Communication Device. She is accused of coordinating a delivery of methamphetamine from California to Polk County. Jefferson is the sister of Demarcus and Antonio Jefferson who were both arrested during the PCSO’s Operation Flying Ice in 2022.

• Joshua Puckelwartz, 33, Tampa.Puckelwartz (no longer in custody) is a rapper who calls himself Tommi Boy Wayne. Puckelwartz had numerous communications with Jemarion Young. During a joint operation with FDLE and FHP, Puckelwartz fled from a traffic stop by FHP on January 28, 2026, and crashed on I-275. He was arrested while in possession of about 12 pounds of methamphetamine. He was arrested in Polk County on a Pinellas County warrant for Trafficking in Cocaine.

• Michael Wells, 34, Winter Haven. Wells is currently in the Polk County Jail. Wells is a close associate of Jemarion Young, and would participate in the acquisition of methamphetamine from Puckelwartz. Wells and Jemarion also supplied numerous pounds of methamphetamine to Spencer Leonard, Jr. Michael Wells has been charged with: Trafficking methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (17-counts), Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana, Unlawful Use of a 2-way Communication Device, Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Structure/Vehicle to Sell Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2-counts).

• Steven Jackson, 32, Lakeland. Jackson is currently in the Polk County Jail with charges for: Armed Trafficking in Amphetamine, Armed Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Fentanyl (7-counts), Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams, Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possess Structure/Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Alprazolam with Intent to Sell, Unlawful Use of 2-way Communication Device, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jackson is a gang member, and was identified as a supplier of fentanyl to Jemarion Young.

• Bruce Young, 37, Lakeland. Young is currently not in custody; he has an outstanding Polk County warrant for: Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Racketeering, Trafficking in Amphetamine, and Unlawful Use of a 2-Way Communication Device. After serving a 7-year sentence in Florida State Prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, Young was released on November 29, 2025. That same day, he communicated with Jemarion Young about reestablishing contact with his former meth supplier in California to resume selling it.

• Jerell Carr, 35, Lakeland. Carr is currently in the Polk County Jail, on charges of: Trafficking in Fentanyl, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (6-counts), Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Racketeering, Fleeing to Elude, Fleeing to Elude Causing Injury or Death, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams, Keep a Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity, Unlawful Use of a 2-Way Communication Device, Culpable Negligence Inflicting Harm (2-counts), Culpable Negligence Exposure to Harm (4-counts), Dangerous Excessive Speeding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, and Obstruct without Violence. On June 5, 2025, Carr, a gang member, was released from Florida State Prison after serving a 7-year sentence for trafficking methamphetamine. Like Bruce Young, Carr immediately went back to drug dealing. On January 16, 2026, he crashed his car after fleeing from an FHP Trooper in Lakeland. He was arrested and found to be in possession of 52.6 grams of cocaine, 135.2 grams of fentanyl, and 20.2 grams of marijuana.