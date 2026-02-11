Welcome, World Travelers! New Fast and Furious Coaster Coming to Universal Studios Florida

by James Coulter

Get ready to go on a fast and furious ride on a new roller coaster based on the Fast and Furious movies!

Universal Orlando Resort (UO) recently announced Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, a high-octane roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Florida in 2027.

“Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will put guests in the driver’sseat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious universe like never before,” a press release stated.

“Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk,” it continued.

The new attraction will be similar to the roller coaster of the same name set to open on the West Coast at Universal Studios Hollywood later this year.

The ride will be constructed on the former location of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, which closed on Aug. 12, 2025, after nearly 16 years in operation.

Also closing to make way for the new attraction will be Fast & Furious: Supercharged, which first opened at the park in 2018, and will be set to close after nine years in operation.

Based on a similar segment of the Universal Hollywood Tram Tour, the screen-based attraction allowed guests to experience a ride based on the first Fast and Furious film.

The new attraction is being built following a surge of guests to Universal Orlando resorts following the opening of Epic Universe, a 750-acre park with five themed lands, including Super Nintendo World.

Since opening in May 2025, the new park has drawn in 15,000 to 20,000 visitors during its initial summer, setting it on pace for roughly 5.8 to 7.3 million annual visitors.