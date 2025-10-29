FSU vs. UAB Baseball Recap

FSU Scoreboard

It was another beautiful day in Tallahassee as Florida State took on the UAB Blazers in a preseason doubleheader. The Seminoles took the field at home for the first time this year, greeted by an energetic crowd eager to see what the team could do following a strong 42–16 campaign and back-to-back postseason appearances.

The Seminoles looked to address one of their main problems from last season: their bullpen. Some new pitchers acquired this offseason included Virginia transfer Bryson Moore, Oregon transfer Cole Stokes, Mississippi transfer Cade O’Leary, Central Arkansas transfer Charlie Christensen, and FAU transfer Trey Beard. Beard impressed in his Seminole debut, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out two.

FSU games

Offensively, Myles Bailey got things rolling with a two-run homer in the opening inning, and Florida State never looked back. The Seminoles powered their way to a 10–4 victory, tallying 12 hits, 10 RBIs, and one home run. Standout performances came from Bailey, Brayden Dowd, and Hunter Carns.

Game 2 saw the Seminoles continue their momentum, posting eight hits and six RBIs while holding UAB to a single run. Behind strong pitching and timely hitting, Florida State sealed the doubleheader sweep with a 6–1 win, outscoring the Blazers 16–5 across both games. Key contributors in the second matchup included Carter McCulley, Kelvyn Paulino Jr., and John Stuetzer. One thing was certain: there is clear potential for this team and what they can accomplish on the field.

After the game, I had the opportunity to interview Florida State Head Coach Link Jarrett and players Myles Bailey and Brayden Dowd. When asked about Bailey’s progress heading into his second year, Jarrett said, “He knows more about what he’s doing and what works for him. His game has gotten better, and he’s a smart player.”

IMG 4162

Regarding the Seminoles’ bullpen and its readiness for the season, Jarrett admitted, “I didn’t feel as good heading out into today as I was hoping I would.” He noted that while the new pitchers each bring unique strengths, they are still getting comfortable as the preseason continues, and there are a few things to fine-tune.

When interviewing first baseman Myles Bailey about his approach before hitting the two-run homer, he explained, “I saw that he was a lefty and that he didn’t have a good feel for his curveball, so I kind of knew he was going to try to go fastballs away.”

With a strong start to the preseason, it’s clear there’s plenty of potential for this Seminoles squad as they look to build on last season’s success and make another deep postseason run.

The Seminoles are now two games into the preseason, with only one more scrimmage at Dick Howser Stadium before the preseason concludes. The regular season begins on February 13th against James Madison University at home, in front of the Seminole faithful. Florida State will enter the game as the #9 ranked team.

The Seminoles aim to redeem themselves after last year’s heartbreaking finish. Entering 2026 hungry for redemption, the team has one clear goal: delivering Florida State its first College World Series championship—a title that has long eluded the storied program. Many wonder if this is the year it all comes together. Only time will tell.