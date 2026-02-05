Deputies Arrest Man in Lakeland Wanted on Human Trafficking-Related Charges

33-year old Joseph Andrew Olavarria had an active Hillsborough County warrant for: Solicitation to Commit Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Activity Victim less than 18, Use of Computer Services or Devices to Solicit Certain illegal Acts, and Transmission of Harmful Material to a Minor.

Early Thursday morning, February 5th, Polk County deputies were notified about the warrant and went out to locate Olavarria in the Oakwood Knoll neighborhood in the Medulla area of Lakeland.

At around 1:30 am, deputies arrived at the residence and found Olavarria in the garage; he was quickly arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

The mere presence of a PCSO K9 may have convinced Olavarria to cooperate with deputies.

Joseph Andrew Olavarria was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center on his warrant.