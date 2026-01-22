Welcome, World Travelers! Star Wars: Galaxy Edge’s Expands Timeline

by James Coulter



Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge have been able to meet characters like Rey and Kylo Ren from the new Star Wars movies. They’ll soon be able to meet familiar faces like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader from the older movies.



Starting on April 29, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park in California will expand its timeline to represent more eras from the Star Wars films, including the Original and Prequel trilogies.



“These exciting updates…will enable visitors to experience even more of the eras of Star Wars,” wrote Kelsey Lynch, Senior Manager of Public Relations, on Disney Parks Blog.



“Each era will be brought to life with the same care and attention to detail that the land was originally designed with, masterfully weaving together stories from across time and space in one location,” he continued.



Black Spire Outpost will roll back in time several decades to include characters, props, and even musical scores from the original Star Wars films. Soon, visitors will be able to meet Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker within the Outer Rim outpost. Accentuating that area’s atmosphere will be the beloved scores of the legendary composer John Williams from the first six Star Wars films.



Meanwhile, the forested area outside the marketplace will remain in the era of the prequel films, with characters like Rey and the rest of the Resistance continuing their fight against the First Order.



Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened in Disneyland Park in California on May 31, 2019, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29, 2019. Originally, the themed area was set on the fictional planet of Batuu, existing within the timeline of the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.



At Disney World, the land’s theming was consistent with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which opened on Mar. 1, 2022. However, since that hotel closed on Sep. 30, 2023, the land has since been undergoing retooling in Disney World and Disneyland.



The first of many changes began when both the Mandalorian and Grogu (affectionately referred to by fans as Baby Yoda) started appearing at Disneyland on Nov. 18, 2022, and at Hollywood Studios in Mar. 2023. Both Mando and Grogu will be appearing in the attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, on May 22, 2026, in both Disneyland and Disney World.



While many of the big changes to the land’s timeline will be coming to Disneyland later this year, only time will tell when these changes will appear at Hollywood Studios.



Regardless of when Galaxy’s Edge will be set in the Star Wars timeline, both lands in Disneyland and Disney World will continue to allow guests to experience fun in a galaxy far, far away.