Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Beef Curry

by James Coulter

Brr! The temperatures have been dropping in Florida these past few weeks, haven’t they? Down to the 20s? And I thought it was cold up here in Virginia. When Florida starts shivering, you know winter means business.

Regardless, whenever the weather gets cold, I like to warm up with a nice hot meal prepared in the slow cooker. There’s something comforting about knowing dinner is quietly bubbling away while you go about your day. Some folks like to warm up with beef stew, and don’t get me wrong—there’s nothing wrong with a good stew. But I love something even better: beef curry.

This Japanese-style curry is easy to make, pairs well with cooked rice, and warms you up with both its heat and blend of spices. And if you’re someone like me who likes a little extra kick, a few splashes of your favorite hot sauce will certainly warm you up even more.

What I love most is how unfussy it is. A bit of chopping, a quick sauté, and then everything goes into the slow cooker to work its magic. By the time evening rolls around, you’ve got a rich, hearty curry that tastes like you spent hours hovering over the stove, even though you barely lifted a finger.

It’s the perfect antidote to chilly weather, busy days, or those evenings when you just want something cozy without the effort.

Slow Cooker Beef Curry

Ingredients

• 1 lb. ground or stew beef

• 1 large onion, diced

• 3–4 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 cups carrots, sliced

• 1 cup peas (frozen or canned)

• 2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

• 1 can (14–15 oz.) crushed or diced tomatoes

• 2 cups beef broth

• 3–4 blocks Japanese curry roux (Golden Curry, Vermont Curry, or similar)

• 1 teaspoon grated ginger (optional but lovely)

• Cooked rice for serving

Directions

1. In a saucepan, sauté onions, garlic, and ginger until translucent and fragrant.

2. Add ground or brown beef and cook until brown.

3. Dump into slow cooker and add carrots, peas, potatoes, tomatoes, and beef broth.

4. Cook on low for eight hours or high for four hours.

5. During the last hour of cooking, add curry roux and stir until well blended. Let it cook for half an hour.

6. Serve over cooked rice.