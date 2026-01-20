Cooking on the Ridge: Glazed Barbecue Chicken Thighs

by James Coulter

Barbecue season is upon us in Polk County, a time when cities across the county fire up their grills and host their own barbecue competitions.

Lakeland will be hosting Pigfest on Jan. 23. Winter Haven will be hosting Smoke off the Water on Feb. 6 and 7. And Haines City will be hosting Ribs on the Ridge on Feb. 20 and 21.

Sadly, as I no longer reside in the county, I won’t be able to attend any of them. I miss being able to cover these events and sample some finger-licking barbecue in the process. I especially loved the barbecue nachos served at Pigfest.

So, I’ve been doing the next best thing and testing out my homemade barbecue and hot sauces with barbecue made at home on the grill. (Or rather, my relatives’ grill!)

Yes, I’ve been experimenting with making my own barbecue sauces and hot sauces. Will I ever share the recipes? Perhaps another time. For now, I’ll be sharing one of the recipes I tested my sauces on: glazed chicken thighs.

My relatives have been showing me how to man the grill, and I’ve managed to prepare some great dishes on it, including this one. My homemade sauce paired well with the chicken thighs cooked to juicy, mouth-watering perfection.

Originally, I planned to serve them with rice and peas. However, the lack of peas meant corn would be the next best thing. Either way, it was a good meal, and the mango salsa paired well with the tropical taste of my mango habanero sauce.

Whether you choose to prepare them on the grill or on the stove, these chicken thighs will prove finger-licking good when glazed with your favorite barbecue sauce, be it store-bought or homemade.

*****

Glazed Barbecue Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

• 2 lbs. chicken thighs

• ½ –¾ cup barbecue sauce

• 1 tbsp. neutral oil (only needed for stovetop)

Seasoning

• 2 tsp. smoked paprika

• 1½ tsp. garlic powder

• 1 tsp. onion powder

• 1½ tsp. kosher salt

• 1 tsp. black pepper

• Optional: ½ tsp cayenne (for extra heat)

Preparation

1. Pat the chicken dry.

2. Sprinkle the seasoning blend evenly over all sides.

3. Let it rest 30 minutes. (Or refrigerate overnight.)

Grill Directions

1. Preheat grill to medium‑high heat (about 400°F).

2. Oil the grates lightly.

3. Place chicken thighs skin‑side down (if using skin‑on).

4. Grill 5–7 minutes per side, or until nearly cooked through.

5. Brush with sauce and grill 2–3 minutes per side, letting the glaze caramelize but not burn.

6. Cook until internal temp reaches 165°F.

Stovetop Directions

1. Heat a large skillet over medium‑high heat and add 1 tbsp. oil.

2. Sear chicken thighs 4–6 minutes per side until browned.

3. Reduce heat to medium‑low.

4. Brush on sauce and cook 3–5 minutes, flipping and glazing until sticky and fully cooked (165°F).

5. If the glaze thickens too quickly, add a splash of water to loosen it.