Cooking on the Ridge: Apple Dump Cake

by James Coulter

Fall is here. Apples are in season. And what could be more fitting than homemade apple pie.

Sometimes you don’t have the time or patience to make an apple pie. But sometimes you want something more satisfying to eat than a store-bought pie.

What do you do?

Why not try making an apple dump cake? It has all the warm, comforting gooey-ness of an apple pie with only half the effort. All you need to do is dump apple pie filling and cake mix into a baking dish and bake it in the oven.

Of course, if you’re willing to put in a little more effort, you can prepare your dump cake using fresh apples.

Here’s two recipes for apple dump cake: one with apple pie filling, and the other with fresh apples.

***

Apple Dump Cake (w/Apple Pie Filling)

Ingredients

• 2 cans (20-21 oz.) apple pie filling

• 1 box (13.25–16.5 oz.) yellow or spice cake mix

• 1 cup melted butter (or 2 sticks sliced)

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• Caramel sauce (optional)

• Vanilla ice cream (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 13×9-inch baking dish.

2. Dump apple pie filling into dish and spread evenly.

3. Sprinkle cake mix over filling and spread into even layer.

4. Pour melted butter or lay out sliced butter over cake mix, then sprinkle on cinnamon.

5. Bake 45–55 minutes, or until apples are bubbling and the top is golden brown.

6. Remove from oven and let sit for 5-10 minutes, or until cake has cooled.

7. Serve with vanilla ice cream, drizzle with caramel, or both.

***

Apple Dump Cake (w/Fresh Apples)

Ingredients

• 6 apples

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar.

• 1/4 cup light brown sugar.

• 2 tsp. cinnamon.

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1 box (13.25–16.5 oz.) yellow or spice cake mix

• 1 cup melted butter (or 2 sticks sliced)

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• Caramel sauce (optional)

• Vanilla ice cream (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 13×9-inch baking dish.

2. Peel, core, and slice apples.

3. Mix apples slices with sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until evenly coated.

4. Dump apple mixture into baking dish and spread evenly.

5. Sprinkle cake mix over apple mixture and spread into even layer.

6. Pour melted butter or lay out sliced butter over cake mix.

7. Bake 45–55 minutes, or until apples are bubbling and the top is golden brown.

8. Remove from oven and let sit for 5-10 minutes, or until cake has cooled.

9. Serve with vanilla ice cream, drizzle with caramel, or both.