Halloween Calls for Homemade Halloween Treats

Halloween calls for candies and treats of all kinds as trick-or-treaters roam neighborhoods, but don’t forget to stock your own snack supply with homemade goodies.

Skip the store-bought sweets this year and instead opt tor ideas like these that can be whipped up in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Party Mix

As one of the easiest recipes you could imagine, a Halloween-themed party mix simply calls for your favorite snack-type foods tossed together in a group-sized bowl or individual containers. You can try just about anything from candy corns and miniature chocolates to pretzels, popcorn and more.

Spooky Cupcakes

Kid-friendly treats are the name of the game when it comes to Halloween, and there’s almost no better way to get children involved in the kitchen than with some personalized decorations. Bake your preferred cupcakes – chocolate or vanilla – then call on the kiddos to use icing and toppings for creepy custom creations.

Pumpkin Pie

There’s nothing wrong with going with a classic.

While it may not scream All Hallows’ Eve, pumpkin is the flavor of the season, which makes pumpkin pie a traditional taste this time of year. Because most versions call for a fairly small number of ingredients, it’s a simple way to bake a desirable dessert. Plus, you can easily give pumpkin pie some Halloween flair using whipped cream to “draw” a spooky Jack-o-lantern-like face.

Creepy Cookies

Whether your family craves chocolate chip or prefers the sweetness of sugar cookies, you can lay out your favorite dough and use seasonal cookie cutters – think Frankenstein, witches, ghosts, spiders and more – for a frightful bite.

Caramel-Dipped Apples

Skip out on bobbing for apples and instead dip yours in caramel for a traditional Halloween treat.

Just insert wooden skewers in the tops of your apples, dip the opposite end into melted caramel and enjoy. To add a bit of fun and flavor, sprinkle chopped nuts or crushed candies on the caramel end of each apple.